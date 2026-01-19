Heating restored in 27 high-rise buildings in Kyiv over weekend, 19 remain without heating, - Kuleba
Heat supply was restored in 27 high-rise buildings in the capital over the weekend. Nineteen buildings remain without heating.
This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Kuleba, according to Censor.NET.
According to him, additional repair crews, including those from Ukrzaliznytsia and other regions, worked throughout the weekend in the Holosiivskyi district. This made it possible to connect 27 buildings to the heating system within two days.
As of now, following the Russian attack on January 9, 19 high-rise buildings remain without heating.
In addition, heat supply is being restored in 106 buildings where accidents occurred over the past day due to bad weather and network wear and tear. Fifty additional repair crews have been brought in to help with the work, including about 100 railway workers and specialists from various regions of Ukraine.
We remind you that in the Kyiv region, the aftermath of Russian shelling continues to be dealt with. The situation is complicated by severe frosts.
What preceded it?
- On the night of January 9, Kyiv suffered what was probably one of the most massive attacks. The enemy used drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles. Damage and destruction have been reported in various areas of the capital.
- As a result of Russian strikes, four people were killed and 24 injured, including State Emergency Service employees and three medical workers. The city is experiencing power and water supply disruptions.
- The mayor of Kyiv urged residents of the capital to temporarily leave the city if possible.
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