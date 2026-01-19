Trump invited Netanyahu to join US-led "Peace Council" on Gaza, - CNN

US President Donald Trump has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to join the US-led "Peace Council," which is to oversee the administration and reconstruction of post-war Gaza.

This was reported to CNN by a high-ranking Israeli official, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, the invitation was addressed to Netanyahu or another Israeli representative on his behalf.

At the same time, Israel has not yet provided an official response regarding its participation in the Council and its possible status as a founding member.

CNN notes that Netanyahu is under domestic political pressure after the Gaza ceasefire agreement moved into its second phase. On January 17, he sharply criticized the involvement of Turkey and Qatar in key roles on the executive board after trying to prevent their participation in Gaza affairs.

Read more: Trump wants $1 billion for membership in his "Peace Council" - Bloomberg

What preceded it?