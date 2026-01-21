US to cut about 200 positions in NATO structures - Reuters

The United States intends to reduce its personnel in a number of strategically important NATO headquarters.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters and The Washington Post.

Data from Reuters

According to the publication's sources, as part of the above-mentioned step, which the Trump administration has communicated to a number of European countries, the US plans to cut about 200 positions in NATO structures. These are structures that plan the alliance's military and intelligence operations.

Sources say that among the organizations that will be affected by the cuts are the NATO Intelligence Analysis Center (in Britain) and the Allied Special Operations Command in Brussels.

In addition, the cuts will affect STRIKFORNATO command in Portugal, which is responsible for coordinating certain maritime operations. Optimization is also planned in a number of other similar structures of the North Atlantic Alliance.

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The agency's interlocutors were not given any explanation for the US decision to reduce its personnel within NATO. At the same time, such steps are consistent with the Donald Trump administration's previously declared policy of reorienting resources to the Western Hemisphere.

Commenting on the situation, the NATO representative stressed that personnel changes in the American contingent are common practice, and that the US presence in Europe remains one of the largest in recent years.

"NATO and the United States are maintaining a constant dialogue on a common position in order to preserve the Alliance's strong capabilities in the areas of deterrence and defense," he said.

Reuters added that the agency was unable to obtain a complete list of NATO structures that will be affected by the new policy.

According to one source, there are currently about 400 American military personnel serving in the units where reductions are planned. This means that the total number of US representatives in these structures could be reduced by about half.

Sources also report that the US will largely refrain from recalling active military personnel and will gradually reduce its presence by not filling vacant positions after the end of their terms of service.

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Data from The Washington Post

In turn, The Washington Post notes that the Pentagon plans to reduce its participation in certain elements of NATO's force structure and a number of the alliance's advisory groups. This will affect about 200 military personnel and reduce US participation in nearly 30 NATO organizations, including centers of excellence that train NATO forces in various areas of warfare.

According to the publication's sources, among the advisory groups threatened with cuts are those dealing with energy security issues related to the alliance's naval component.

The Pentagon will also reduce its participation in official NATO organizations involved in special operations and intelligence. However, one source says that some of these US functions will be transferred to other parts of the alliance, which will limit the impact of this move.

One official clarified that the change has been under discussion for several months and is not related to US President Donald Trump's increasingly threatening remarks about Greenland.

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