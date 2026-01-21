Crisis surrounding Greenland complicates situation in NATO, but main adversary is Russia, - Norwegian Defence Minister Sandvik
Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said that the situation in NATO is complicated by the crisis surrounding Greenland, but Western allies must not lose focus on their main adversary, Russia.
This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.
"These are difficult times. The situation in NATO is complicated," Sandvik said. At the same time, he stressed that the main threat to the West and all members of the Alliance "remains Russia." The minister emphasized that Moscow is strengthening its military presence in the Arctic, which poses an additional challenge to the security of the region.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
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