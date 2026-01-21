Crisis surrounding Greenland complicates situation in NATO, but main adversary is Russia, - Norwegian Defence Minister Sandvik

Norwegian Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said that the situation in NATO is complicated by the crisis surrounding Greenland, but Western allies must not lose focus on their main adversary, Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, according to Censor.NET.

"These are difficult times. The situation in NATO is complicated," Sandvik said. At the same time, he stressed that the main threat to the West and all members of the Alliance "remains Russia." The minister emphasized that Moscow is strengthening its military presence in the Arctic, which poses an additional challenge to the security of the region.

Read more: Tensions around Greenland do not distract world from Russia’s war against Ukraine, - Nawrocki

US plans for Greenland