Ukrainians urged to stock up on water and food for 3–5 days

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has urged citizens to prepare in advance for possible complications related to an emergency situation in the energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an official announcement by the MIA press service.

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The ministry notes that due to the strain on the energy system, temporary disruptions to electricity and heat supply are possible. Therefore, Ukrainians are being asked to take care of their families’ basic needs for several days in advance.

Read more: Today was toughest day for Ukraine’s energy system since November 2022 blackout, Shmyhal says

What is recommended to prepare at home

The MIA recommends forming supplies for at least 3–5 days. This will help avoid unnecessary risks if the situation worsens. In particular, it advises having:

drinking water;

technical water;

long-shelf-life food;

essential medications;

a minimum supply of cash.

Special emphasis is placed on preparing an emergency go-bag. It should contain documents, warm clothing, a first-aid kit, personal hygiene items, and heating supplies.

"During an emergency in the energy sector, it is important to ensure basic household preparedness and have supplies for several days," the MIA stressed.

Citizens are also advised to check the charge levels of power banks, flashlights, and other backup power sources. Vehicle owners are recommended to make sure their cars are in proper technical condition and have sufficient fuel.

See more: About 200 residents of Khmelnytskyi protested against power outages: one person detained. PHOTOS

Safety and assistance recommendations

The Ministry of Internal Affairs also draws attention to the needs of pets. Owners are advised to prepare food and water for them in advance.

Law enforcement officials emphasize that the situation requires heightened vigilance and discipline. Ukrainians are urged to follow only official government communications and be prepared for enhanced security measures.

Special attention is recommended for children, and people are advised to avoid being outdoors after dark unless absolutely necessary. In case of heating disruptions, it is advised to stay in one room, dress warmly, use heating pads, and maintain light physical activity.

If consultations, assistance, or information about the nearest shelters or Points of Invincibility are needed, citizens should call 112.

Read more: Kyiv to begin restoring heat supply overnight to more than 3,000 buildings – Klytschko

The most difficult situation in the energy sector has currently developed in Kyiv, the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

Read more: Kyiv restores power to all critical infrastructure facilities, DTEK says