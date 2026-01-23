Russia attacked 101 UAVs. Air defense forces neutralized 76 targets
On the night of January 23, Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 101 UAVs.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the attack
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation, Donetsk – temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
About 60 of them are "Shaheds".
The result of the work of the air defense forces
As of 08:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed and Gerber UAVs, as well as other types of drones.
19 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 12 locations.
The attack is currently ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
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