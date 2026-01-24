New round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US will take place next week, - media

Photo: REUTERS/Hamad Al Kaabi

The next round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will take place next week.

This is what Axios journalist Barak Ravid writes about, according to Censor.NET.

Citing Ukrainian officials, he noted that the trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive."

"The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week," he added.

Read more: No compromise was reached at talks in Abu Dhabi. US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine, - Reuters

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