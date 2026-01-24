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New round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and US will take place next week, - media
The next round of negotiations between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States will take place next week.
This is what Axios journalist Barak Ravid writes about, according to Censor.NET.
Citing Ukrainian officials, he noted that the trilateral talks between the US, Russia, and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were "positive" and "constructive."
"The next round of talks will take place in Abu Dhabi next week," he added.
Що передувало?
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuriy Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On January 24, negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi came to an end.
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