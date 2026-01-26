HACC considering appeal against Tymoshenko’s preventive measure

The Appeals Chamber of the HACC is considering an appeal by Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, against the preventive measure imposed on her.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Lawyer Hotin requested that Tymoshenko be allowed to leave the Kyiv region, as she has to carry out her duties as a member of parliament. The lawyer noted that a NABU detective had previously refused to allow Tymoshenko to travel to Lviv for a working international trip.

The defence also called on the court to examine the Covert investigative search activities protocol drawn up by the NABU detective.

Tymoshenko stated that there was no criminal activity in her actions.

Motion

The prosecution is requesting bail of 50 million and the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.

At the same time, the defence is asking to cancel the ruling and apply a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment.

Read more: Tymoshenko prepares statement on crimes committed by NABU and SAPO

Suspicion of Yulia Tymoshenko

Read more: Tymoshenko: Regime Failed to Destroy Me. I'm Still Alive!