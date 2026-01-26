HACC considering appeal against Tymoshenko’s preventive measure
The Appeals Chamber of the HACC is considering an appeal by Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the "Batkivshchyna" party, against the preventive measure imposed on her.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
What is known?
Lawyer Hotin requested that Tymoshenko be allowed to leave the Kyiv region, as she has to carry out her duties as a member of parliament. The lawyer noted that a NABU detective had previously refused to allow Tymoshenko to travel to Lviv for a working international trip.
The defence also called on the court to examine the Covert investigative search activities protocol drawn up by the NABU detective.
Tymoshenko stated that there was no criminal activity in her actions.
Motion
The prosecution is requesting bail of 50 million and the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet.
At the same time, the defence is asking to cancel the ruling and apply a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment.
Suspicion of Yulia Tymoshenko
- Late in the evening on 14 January, NABU announced that it had exposed the leader of one of the factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for offering bribes to a number of MPs who do not belong to his faction in exchange for voting for specific bills.
- According to sources at Censor.NET, NABU and SAPO are conducting searches at the office of the "Batkivshchyna" party. The searches are taking place at the "Batkivshchyna" party office on Turivska Street in Kyiv.
- Later, the media reported that NABU and SAPO had exposed Yulia Tymoshenko for bribing MPs in the Rada.
- NABU confirmed that it had notified the MP of the suspicion.
- The Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office requested a preventive measure for Tymoshenko in the form of a bail of 50 million hryvnias and certain obligations.
- On 16 January, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Tymoshenko - bail of 33.3 million hryvnias.
- On 23 January, it became known that the entire 33 million hryvnia bail had been paid for Tymoshenko.
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