Since start of full-scale war, "envelope salaries" for MPs have increased from $1-2 thousand to $5 thousand, - Klymenko

After the start of full-scale war, payments "in envelopes" to MPs increased to $5,000 per month.

This was reported in an interview with Ukrinform by the head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, according to Censor.NET.

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"According to our information, after the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022, MPs did not receive payments 'in envelopes' for some time. When we found out that they had resumed, we continued to work in this direction," he said.

According to Klymenko, the payments initially amounted to 1-2 thousand dollars per month for voting on certain bills, and later increased to 5 thousand dollars. When penalties were imposed, the "salary" could be reduced to 3 thousand dollars. Before the full-scale invasion, individual payments reached as high as 20 thousand dollars per month.

Read more: Next outcome in "Midas" case will not be long in coming, - Klymenko

"The first criminal proceedings against a member of parliament were registered by former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova at the end of her term in office, based on statements received at the end of 2021. This was the first episode that began to be investigated," added the head of the SAPO.

In total, 41 MPs of the IX convocation of the Verkhovna Rada have been suspected by the SAPO. Over ten years of work by anti-corruption bodies, 79 current and former MPs have been suspected.

See more: Hid over 8.3 million hryvnias in his declaration: deputy in Zakarpattia has been notified of suspicion, - regional prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS