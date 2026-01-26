US has abandoned plans to seize Greenland due to threat of Trump’s impeachment, - Reuters
The US administration has abandoned plans to use force in Greenland due to fears that President Donald Trump could be impeached.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.
According to the agency, since early January, Trump and members of his team have been increasingly discussing the possible use of force against Greenland.
Politicians from both parties expressed concern that Trump could carry out a military operation on the island without congressional approval, following a scenario similar to that in Venezuela.
Lawmakers have communicated their concerns to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other White House officials. Reuters reports that Republicans have warned that if the US president invades, they may initiate impeachment proceedings.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aage Høgh stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, Trump said that the US was "ready to accept Greenland into its ranks" if the people were "in favor": "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, based on these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were to take effect on February 1.
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