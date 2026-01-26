US has abandoned plans to seize Greenland due to threat of Trump’s impeachment, - Reuters

The US administration has abandoned plans to use force in Greenland due to fears that President Donald Trump could be impeached.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to the agency, since early January, Trump and members of his team have been increasingly discussing the possible use of force against Greenland.

Politicians from both parties expressed concern that Trump could carry out a military operation on the island without congressional approval, following a scenario similar to that in Venezuela.

Lawmakers have communicated their concerns to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other White House officials. Reuters reports that Republicans have warned that if the US president invades, they may initiate impeachment proceedings.

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US plans for Greenland