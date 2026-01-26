Czechia urgently allocates $500,000 for generators for Ukraine

The Czech government has urgently decided to allocate $500,000 for the purchase of generators for Ukraine amid a worsening situation in the energy sector following Russia’s January attacks.

This was stated by Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

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Assistance for the frontline Dnipropetrovsk region

According to the prime minister, the Czech side made the decision on short notice, taking into account the needs of frontline regions. The funds are planned to be used for the rapid purchase of generators by the end of the current week.

Yuliia Svyrydenko noted that the generators will primarily be allocated to meet the needs of the Dnipropetrovsk region, which regularly suffers the consequences of Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

"On Monday, the Czech government allocated $500,000 to purchase generators for frontline Dnipropetrovsk region by the end of the week," Svyrydenko said.

The prime minister thanked the Czech government for its timely and generous support for Ukraine.

Svyrydenko also separately highlighted the activities of civic initiatives in the Czech Republic that managed to raise $3.8 million to support Kyiv.

Read more: Czech government has refused Ukraine’s request to purchase light combat aircraft, - Parliamentary Speaker Okamura

Czech Republic to deliver FPV drones to Ukraine

Prague will also deliver fiber-optic FPV drones to Ukraine, developed on the basis of a captured Russian UAV.

The drone was named "Jan Žižka" after the Czech military commander. It operates via fiber optics, making it impossible to jam with electronic warfare systems. It is one-third cheaper than other models.

Earlier, Ukrainian volunteers handed over a captured fiber-optic drone dubbed "Prince Vandal Novgorodsky," and the Czech company SPARK developed a new UAV based on it.

: The drones began to be produced in large numbers thanks to financial support from the Darek pro Putina ("Gift for Putin") initiative.

Read more: Babiš promises to review Czech ammunition purchase initiative for Ukraine