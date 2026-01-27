European Commission recognises Hungary and Slovakia’s right to challenge EU’s refusal to purchase gas from Russia

The European Commission recognizes Hungary and Slovakia's right to appeal to the court over the European Union's decision to completely abandon Russian gas imports from 2027, but hopes to resolve the issue through negotiations without legal action.

This was announced by European Commission spokeswoman Paula Pinho and energy spokeswoman Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

According to Itkonen, the decision to abandon Russian gas is a "historic moment" for the European Union. She stressed that this step will finally end Russian gas imports and pave the way for a gradual abandonment of Russian oil.

At the same time, the European Commission stated that its priority is cooperation with member states, in particular Hungary and Slovakia, given the specific conditions in which these countries find themselves.

Pino noted that the European Commission is confident in the legal soundness of the decision and is prepared to defend it in court if the relevant lawsuits are filed.

Read more: EU has finally approved ban on Russian gas imports until end of 2027

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