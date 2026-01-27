European Commission to propose EU phase-out of Russian oil by end of 2026

By the end of 2026, the European Commission will propose that EU member states stop purchasing Russian oil.

This was stated by European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen, Censor.NET reports, citing Suspilne.

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Phasing out Russian energy resources

The spokesperson noted that she could not name "specific timelines" for preparations for the final phase-out of these Russian energy resources.

However, she said the European Commission hopes to adopt such decisions "in due course."

"We are absolutely determined to complete the policy of transitioning to alternative energy sources, which involves gradually phasing out all Russian energy carriers from the EU market. Clearly, oil and nuclear energy will complement this policy," Itkonen added.

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Background

Earlier, it was reported that the EU had agreed on new sanctions against Russia.

It was also noted that the European Union had agreed on a faster-than-previously-planned gradual phase-out of Russian gas, seeking to fully sever ties with a former key energy supplier.

On January 26, European Union countries finally approved a plan to ban imports of Russian gas.

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