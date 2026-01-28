US has stated that Ukraine must sign peace agreement in order to receive security guarantees, - Reuters

The United States has informed Ukraine that it must sign a peace agreement with Russia in order to receive security guarantees from the US.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to a source.

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The publication notes that Ukraine considers US security guarantees to be a key element of any settlement that would end the war.

Read more: Ukraine to sign 20-point peace plan with US, while Washington – separate document with Russia – Sybiha

Earlier, the Financial Times reported that the Trump administration had made it clear to Ukraine that US security guarantees depended on Kyiv's agreement to a peace deal, which would likely require it to cede Donbas to Russia.

But a source who spoke to Reuters said that the United States is not telling Ukraine what should be in the peace agreement and that the assumption that Washington is trying to force Ukraine to make territorial concessions to Russia is incorrect.

Read more: US offers Ukraine security guarantees in exchange for withdrawal of Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas, - FT

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