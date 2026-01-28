Iran threatened US with "serious losses" in event of strikes on country

Any attempts by the US military to strike targets in Iran will result in significant losses for the US.

This was stated by Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, according to Censor.NET with reference to Fars.

He commented on statements made by US President Donald Trump regarding the concentration of a powerful US Navy force near Iran. According to Sayari, Washington is trying to put pressure on Tehran by demonstrating military force.

"We have the ability to inflict serious damage on the enemy, and he understands perfectly well that any adventure will result in serious losses for him," the Iranian admiral stressed.

Sayari also assured that the Iranian army is fully prepared to defend the country. According to him, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic are determined to defend the territorial integrity, independence, and political system of the state, as well as to carry out their tasks "with full force."

Earlier, Trump stated that US Navy ships were heading towards Iran.

Read more: I convinced myself: Trump said that no one refused to attack Iran

The situation in Iran

Against this backdrop, international media outlets are reporting a sharp deterioration in the internal situation in Iran. According to Time magazine, up to 30,000 people may have died during nationwide protests on January 8–9, 2026 alone.

It is noted that the scale of violence by Iranian security forces was so great that there was a shortage of body bags, and the bodies had to be transported by truck. According to experts, these events may become an additional factor influencing the US decision on further actions in the region.