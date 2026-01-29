Ukraine’s accession to European Union on 1 January 2027 is impossible, - Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union on 1 January 2027 is impossible.

He made this statement after talks with coalition partners in Berlin, according to the dpa news agency, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Accelerated accession is impossible

"Accession on 1 January 2027 is impossible," said the German chancellor.

Merz noted that each candidate country must meet the Copenhagen criteria, and this process usually takes several years.

At the same time, the politician stressed that it is important for Ukraine to maintain the prospect of membership.

"We can gradually bring Ukraine closer to the European Union. This is always possible, but such rapid accession is simply not feasible," Merz said.

Read more: New EU sanctions against Russia may be announced next week

For reference

The Copenhagen criteria are key requirements for candidate countries to join the European Union, adopted in 1993. They include stable democracy, the rule of law, respect for human rights, a functioning market economy, and a willingness to comply with EU legislation.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the initial draft of the 20-point peace plan envisaged Ukraine's accession to the European Union in 2027, but this provision is now being revised due to a lack of consensus among EU countries.

Read more: France and Germany argue over rules for using €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, - Politico