Luxembourg Foreign Minister Bettel on Ukraine’s EU membership: "Don’t give ultimatums"

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel stressed that the rules for joining the European Union are the same for all countries, and Ukraine should not issue ultimatums regarding membership in 2027.

He made this statement in Brussels before the start of the meeting of EU foreign ministers, according to Censor.NET.

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Xavier Bettel made a statement in Brussels before the start of the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Commenting on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027, Bettel said: "I heard that President Zelenskyy said that they should become members next year. Sorry, but I've also told him a few times: don't make ultimatums. It's not in your best interest. There are rules we have to follow."

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to European Union on 1 January 2027 is impossible, - Merz

The Luxembourg Foreign Minister added that the rules for accession are the same for all countries and there can be no exceptions: "There are rules that we must follow," he stressed.

What preceded it?

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's accession to the EU is a key security guarantee. "That is why we are talking about a specific date – 2027," he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine's accession to the European Union on January 1, 2027, is impossible.

Read more: Ukraine’s accession to EU is key guarantee of security: we are talking about 2027, - Zelenskyy