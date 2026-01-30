279 combat engagements were recorded, including 87 - in Pokrovsk direction and 42 - in Huliaipole direction, - General Staff

The 1,437th day of large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun. In total, 279 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation on the front line as of 8 a.m. on 30 January, according to Censor.NET.

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Strikes at Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 41 air strikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 123 guided bombs. In addition, they used 5,583 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,802 shelling attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas, including 144 attacks with multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes with guided bombs on populated areas, in particular:

Read more: Russians are attacking most intensively in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Strikes on the enemy

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck one area where personnel were concentrated, eight ground-based UAV control stations, and seven enemy command posts.

Situation in the north

In the North Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our defenders repelled 11 attacks over the past day, while the enemy carried out 75 shellings of our troops' positions and populated areas, five of which were with multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Russian "Nebo-SVU" radar worth $100 million hit in TOT Luhansk region, - General Staff

The situation in Kharkiv region

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 17 times in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Starytsia, Tykhe, and in the direction of the settlements of Fyholivka, Ternova, Hrafske, Vovchanski Khutory, Hryhorivka, and Kolodiazne.

Yesterday, there were 12 attacks by invaders in the Kupiansk direction. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka and in the direction of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 13 times, trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Drobysheve, Stepy, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and towards Druzheliubivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Yampil area and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Zakytne.

Read more: 180 combat engagements on front line, situation is most intense in Pokrovsk direction, General Staff says

The enemy did not conduct any offensive operations in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 87 assaults and offensive actions by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Toretske, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Rivne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, and in the direction of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Kucheriv Yar, Vilne, Bilytske, Novyi Donbas, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, Muravka, Ivanivka, and Filiia.

Read more: Defence forces clear area after Russian attempts to advance in Kharkiv region, - SBGS

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 23 times, in the Verbove area and towards Ivanivka, Iskra, Oleksandrohrad, Oleksiivka, Danylivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, and Lisne.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attempted to advance on our defenders' positions 42 times, in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Radisne, Varvarivka, Zelene, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Olenokostiantynivka, Sviatopetrivka, and Staroukrainka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, towards Lukyanivskyi and Pavlivka.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

According to the General Staff, no signs of the formation of offensive groups by the aggressor have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.