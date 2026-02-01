Tsahkna on Russia’s strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia: Russia has once again shown world its cruel face

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that by striking a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, Russia had once again shown the world its cruel face.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Russia once again demonstrates its cruelty

"By striking a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, Russia has once again shown the world its cruel face. This is yet another attack in a series of similar ones that make it clear that the only way forward is to continue supporting Ukraine and to keep up the steady, enormous pressure on Russia," wrote the head of Estonia's foreign ministry.

Russian strike on maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia

We remind you that on February 1, Russian troops struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia, resulting in casualties.

See more: Russian forces strike Zaporizhzhia again: three wounded, including child. PHOTOS