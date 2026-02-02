Kremlin was unable to explain terms of "energy truce": "There is nothing to add"
Russian dictator's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was unable to give a clear answer as to whether the agreement on the so-called "energy truce," under which Russia allegedly committed not to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, remains in force.
This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax, according to Censor.NET.
What the Kremlin said
Peskov, responding to journalists' questions about the terms of the "energy truce," effectively avoided giving a direct answer. He did not specify whether the agreement is currently in force or whether it has been extended.
The only thing Putin's press secretary could recall was the previously announced date of February 1.
"I have nothing to add to what I told you at the last conference call, where we discussed February 1," Peskov said.
What preceded it
- We would like to remind you that the day before, US President Donald Trump stated that he had personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump for stating that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukraine's energy sector.
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