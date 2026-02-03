SOF destroyed warehouses and bases of 29th Army of Russian Federation in occupied territories with FP-2 drones

Over the past few days, units of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of Ukraine have conducted a large-scale operation to undermine the enemy's offensive capabilities. Using FP-2 kamikaze drones, special forces carried out precision strikes on strategic targets of the occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT).

The strikes covered key logistical and technical hubs of the Russian army in the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions.

The results of the fire damage:

Zaporizhzhia direction (Zelenyi Hai): An ammunition depot and the location of enemy personnel were destroyed by a precision strike.

Donetsk region (Velyka Novosilka): A temporary deployment point of a unit from the 29th Combined Arms Army (CAA) of the Russian Federation was hit. Ammunition depots of units of the 58th Army , which is currently defending this area, were also destroyed.

Battle of technologies (Tokmak and Mykilske): The Special Operations Forces dealt a painful blow to the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicles. In Tokmak, the maintenance point of the UAVs of the 22nd Special Purpose Brigade of the GRU was hit, and in the Mykilske area, a drone repair workshop was destroyed.

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Such asymmetric actions by the Special Operations Forces not only destroy manpower and equipment, but also systematically "blind" the enemy by disabling its drone service infrastructure.

"We continue to take asymmetric actions to undermine the offensive capabilities of the Russian army. Every destroyed warehouse and workshop means saved lives of our infantrymen," the Special Operations Forces command emphasised.

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