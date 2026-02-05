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Russia attacked with two "Iskander-M" missiles and 183 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 156 targets

The shelling on 5 February 2026: how did the air defence system perform?

On the night of 5 February, the Russians launched two ballistic missiles and 183 UAVs of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the Russians attack with?

The enemy launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea.

Launches of 183 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other UAVs were recorded from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, Donetsk – TOT Ukraine, about 110 of them were Shahed UAVs.

Watch more: Mobile fire group destroyed Russian Shahed at extremely low altitude with accurate shots. VIDEO

How did the air defence system perform?

As of 08:00 a.m. air defence forces shot down/suppressed 156 enemy UAVs.

Ballistic missiles and 22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 16 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in 7 locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read more: Republican Congressman Bacon called for providing Ukraine with long-range weapons amid massive Russian attacks

Обстріл 5 лютого 2026 року: як відпрацювала ППО?

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