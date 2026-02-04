Republican Congressman Bacon called for providing Ukraine with long-range weapons amid massive Russian attacks

Following Russia's latest massive attacks, Don Bacon, a Republican member of the US House of Representatives, called on Washington to strengthen Ukraine's air defenses and transfer long-range weapons to Kyiv.

Bacon wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

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Statement by the congressman

Bacon noted that Ukraine had managed to halt the advance of the Russian army on the battlefield and that Russian occupation forces had lost some of their positions over the past month.

He also noted Russia's high casualty rate, recalling that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin "is losing more than 1,000 soldiers a day in his war of choice."

"Therefore, like Hitler, he resorted to bombing cities and terrorizing the civilian population. The US must provide more air defense and long-range weapons," Bacon stressed.

Read more: "Ukrainians have shown courage, now it’s time for White House to show some," - US Congressman Hoyer

We would like to remind you that on the eve of this, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Russia and consider the urgent transfer of Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine in light of the massive attack on the night of February 3.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 3

As reported, three people were injured as a result of the Russian Federation's night attack on Kyiv. In the capital, high-rise buildings, a kindergarten, a gas station, and an administrative building were damaged.

Kharkiv was also under attack from Russia: hundreds of homes will be left without heat due to the attack on the thermal power plant.

In addition, the enemy attacked DTEK's thermal power plants, causing significant damage to equipment.

The Darnytskyi and Dniprovskyi districts are mostly without heat, with 1,170 high-rise buildings not being heated.

The enemy also attacked the Vinnytsia region: there were hits on critical infrastructure facilities.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in part of the left bank of Kyiv.

In addition, Russia attacked the Odesa region, and critical infrastructure is now running on generators.

Shmyhal reported that Russia had attacked eight regions, targeting thermal power plants and thermal power stations that provided heating in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Dnipro.

Read more: In Europe, there are currently no discussions about long-range weapons for Ukraine, Zelenskyy says