During his speech at Ukrainian Week in Washington, D.C., Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer called on the US administration to take decisive action and support legislative initiatives to help Ukraine.

According to the politician, the petition to bring the "Law on Support for Ukraine" up for consideration has already gathered the signatures of 250 Democrats and some Republicans, reports Censor.NET with reference to Novosti.LIVE.

Goyer stressed that the document needs the support of the White House for final approval.

Commenting on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's power grid, the congressman criticized recent statements by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff about Putin's alleged "agreement to a week-long cessation of atrocities." Hoyer noted that the aggressor had violated these agreements within a few days.

In his address, the legislator emphasized the need to move from words to real assistance.

Steny Hoyer called on members of Congress and the presidential administration not to delay, noting that American lawmakers consistently advocate for providing Ukraine with the resources necessary for victory.

Read more: Congressman Bacon urges Trump to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons and air defense systems

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