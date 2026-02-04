"Ukrainians have shown courage, now it’s time for White House to show some," - US Congressman Hoyer
During his speech at Ukrainian Week in Washington, D.C., Maryland Congressman Steny Hoyer called on the US administration to take decisive action and support legislative initiatives to help Ukraine.
According to the politician, the petition to bring the "Law on Support for Ukraine" up for consideration has already gathered the signatures of 250 Democrats and some Republicans, reports Censor.NET with reference to Novosti.LIVE.
Goyer stressed that the document needs the support of the White House for final approval.
Commenting on Russia's massive attack on Ukraine's power grid, the congressman criticized recent statements by Special Envoy Steven Witkoff about Putin's alleged "agreement to a week-long cessation of atrocities." Hoyer noted that the aggressor had violated these agreements within a few days.
In his address, the legislator emphasized the need to move from words to real assistance.
Steny Hoyer called on members of Congress and the presidential administration not to delay, noting that American lawmakers consistently advocate for providing Ukraine with the resources necessary for victory.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that Ukraine provided the US with details about the shelling that took place after Russia "agreed" to an energy truce.
- On the eve of the US President Donald Trump stated that he personally asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin not to shell Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities for a week. According to Trump, Putin allegedly agreed.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Donald Trump for stating that he had asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to stop shelling Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine would respond in kind if Russia did not attack Ukraine's energy sector.
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Trump insists that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "kept his word" regarding the terms of the "energy truce" and the cessation of attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure.
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