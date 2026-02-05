Zelenskyy and Sweden’s PM Kristersson discuss strengthening air defenses and protecting critical facilities

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the sides discussed, among other things, Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy sector and strengthening Ukraine’s air defenses.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on the energy sector

Zelenskyy briefed Kristersson in detail on the overall situation, recovery efforts, and Ukraine’s needs.

"I thanked Sweden for today’s decision to allocate $100 million in energy support," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: In Sweden, €400,000 raised in five minutes to support Ukraine’s energy sector – Ambassador Zalishchuk

Air defenses and protection of critical facilities

It is noted that Zelenskyy and Sweden’s prime minister also discussed strengthening air defenses and protecting critical facilities.

"The countries of Northern Europe and Baltic countries support us greatly, and we truly appreciate it," the president noted.

Read more: Sweden and Denmark to provide Ukraine with €246 mln air defense package

Diplomacy

In addition, Zelenskyy informed Kristersson about the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi.

"We continue to coordinate both in diplomatic work, and I informed Ulf about the trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi and contacts with the American side. Thank you for your support!" he added.

Read more: Sweden ready to provide Gripen fighter jets to guarantee Ukraine’s security, but there is condition, - Kristersson