Enemy attacked with 11 "Iskander" missiles and 149 drones: 116 UAVs shot down, some of missiles intercepted, - Air Force

On the night of 9 February 2026, the enemy attacked Ukraine with 11 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Bryansk region, as well as 149 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 90 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 116 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

"In addition, some of the Iskander-M ballistic missiles were intercepted and did not reach their targets," the report said.

Read more: Enemy attacked Bohodukhiv in the Kharkiv region: woman and child killed. PHOTOS

Consequences

Missile strikes and 23 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, as well as downed (debris) at 6 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Odesa: one man killed, several wounded, 24-storey building damaged. PHOTOS