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News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas Destruction of Russian equipment
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Destruction of Russian air defence: USF fighters destroyed three "Tor-M2" air defence systems and one "Osa" air defence system in occupied territories

Unmanned systems forces (USF) continue to methodically burn out enemy air defence systems, opening up the skies for further operations by Ukrainian aviation and long-range artillery. According to Censor.NET, USF troops carried out a series of successful attacks on the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

With the help of domestic weapons, four anti-aircraft missile systems of the occupiers were eliminated at once.

The results of the "Cossack" hunt:

  • Three "Tor-M2" air defence systems: Some of the most advanced Russian short-range systems used by the enemy to cover important objects and frontline positions were destroyed.

  • "Osa" air defence system: Another Soviet-era but modernised system that was attempting to hunt Ukrainian drones was also demilitarised.

  • Geography of strikes: Successful hits were recorded on the southern and eastern fronts (Kherson and Donetsk regions).

Watch more: Artillerymen of 43rd Brigade destroyed Russian "Buk" air defence system along with its crew, detecting target with help of "Shark" UAV. VIDEO

Watch more: 412th Nemesis Brigade hits 10 enemy air defense systems in week. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11871) Anti-aircraft warfare (2134) elimination (7340) anti-aircraft missile systems (223) Unmanned Systems Forces (344)
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