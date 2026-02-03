Life in "DPR": residents of occupied Donetsk drill through ice in barrels to get water

The situation with housing and utility services in Russian-occupied Donetsk continues to deteriorate, turning into a genuine humanitarian catastrophe. As Censor.NET reports, a telling video has appeared online demonstrating the realities of life in the city under occupier control.

Due to the chronic lack of centralized water supply and severe frosts, residents are forced to devise extreme ways to obtain at least some water from large plastic barrels installed in the middle of streets.

Details of the incident:

Survival techniques: The video shows men on the street trying to "uncork" a large blue barrel of water that has not yet completely frozen. To do this, they use a power tool, a drill with a long auger.

Lines and despair: People with plastic containers have gathered around the barrel, waiting for a hole to be drilled through the thick ice to collect at least a small amount of liquid.

People with plastic containers have gathered around the barrel, waiting for a hole to be drilled through the thick ice to collect at least a small amount of liquid. Humanitarian aspect: Such scenes have become routine for Donetsk, where the occupation authorities have failed to establish basic infrastructure for more than 10 years, instead spending resources on the war.

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Local residents complain that the "free water" in street barrels often becomes a source of conflict, and in winter conditions extracting it turns into hard physical labor.

"Occupied Donetsk. Battles for water are becoming increasingly fierce. The ‘Russian world’ in all its glory, with a drill and an auger for a sip of water," the video commentary reads.

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