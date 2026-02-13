IOC President promises to help Ukrainian sports facilities get generators, - Heraskevych

IOC President Kirsten Coventry promised to facilitate the transfer of electric generators to Ukrainian sports facilities.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych at a press conference in Milan. The athlete emphasised the importance of supporting infrastructure in wartime.

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According to Heraskevych, he is open to dialogue with the International Olympic Committee. The issue at hand is practical assistance to Ukrainian sport.

Also read: Geraskevich's gesture deserves respect, says Maternova

Promise of support for sports infrastructure

The athlete said that Coventry is ready to appeal to the governments of individual states. The goal is to organise the transfer of generators for sports facilities in Ukraine.

"Mrs Coventry promised to talk to some governments so that they would donate electric generators for sports facilities in Ukraine. I would like to hear whether this is happening," said Vladyslav Heraskevych.

He stressed that Ukrainian athletes need stable conditions for training and competition.

Read on Censor.NET: The IOC has damaged its own reputation, not Heraskevych, says Sibiga

The story of disqualification at the 2026 Games

Geraskevich was previously disqualified before his first race at the 2026 Olympic Games. The reason was the athlete's intention to compete in the "Helmet of Remembrance".

The day before, the IOC banned the use of this piece of equipment. In case of violation, the Ukrainian faced disqualification.

The situation caused a stir in the sporting community.

Read on Censor.NET: Ukrainian Gandy banned from competing in the 2026 Olympics wearing a helmet with a quote from Lina Kostenko