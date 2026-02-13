Russia struck with ballistic missiles and 154 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 111 targets

Photo: тг Сергія Флеша

On the night of 13 February, Russian occupiers attacked with ballistic missiles and various types of drones.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use to attack?

The Russians launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Kursk region.

The occupiers also struck with 154 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs from the directions of Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk, Hvardiiske, Chauda – TOT AR Crimea. About 100 of them were Shahed drones.

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How did the air defence sperform?

As of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones.

The impact of a missile and 22 strike UAVs were recorded at 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at 2 locations.

The enemy attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

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