Russia shells critical infrastructure in Kherson region: power and water disruptions in region – Regional Military Administration

Russian forces have once again carried out massive strikes on critical infrastructure in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Shanko on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the attacks, large-scale power and water supply disruptions have been recorded in the region. As of the evening of 17 February, more than 55,000 consumers in Kherson and the region remain without electricity.

The main priority for repair crews is to ensure the operation of the water utility and hospitals.

Read more: Aftermath of enemy strike in Sumy: six people injured. PHOTOS

Power and water supply disruptions

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported that many household consumers and life-support facilities in the Dniprovskyi district of the city have been left without electricity. In addition, according to him, temporary water supply disruptions are possible in the evening in the KhBK district and the central part of Kherson.

Yaroslav Shanko urged residents to make necessary reserves of water and food. He also advised charging gadgets and, if necessary, using the Invincibility Points.

"Charge your gadgets and make the necessary water reserves. If needed, use the Invincibility Points. I ask you to treat the temporary inconveniences with understanding," Shanko wrote.

Repair crews are currently working to restore the electricity supply and ensure the operation of vital city facilities. The situation remains difficult, and residents are advised to follow all recommendations of the authorities.

Shelling of Kherson region: casualties reported

On 17 February, six civilians were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy shelling, including a medical worker and a hospital patient.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office. According to the investigation, servicemen of the Russian army continued systematic shelling of settlements in the region. Artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems and drones were used.

Read more: Kuleba on Russia’s night-time attack: Water and heat supply suspended in some regions

Strikes on Kryvyi Rih district

Also in the evening of 17 February, Russia attacked transport infrastructure in the Kryvyi Rih district. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. This was reported by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places

Earlier, it was reported that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has carried out 401 attacks on the infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group. In 2025 alone, 229 attacks have been recorded — more than in the previous three years combined.

See more: Consequences of attack on Odesa: three people injured, windows broken, facades destroyed. PHOTOS