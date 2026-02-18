Ukraine has imposed package of sanctions against Lukashenko, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has imposed a package of sanctions against Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

The head of state made the announcement on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine will significantly intensify its efforts to counter all forms of his involvement in the killings of Ukrainians.

They will work with partners to ensure that this has a global effect.

"In the second half of 2025, the Russians deployed a system of repeaters for controlling strike drones on the territory of Belarus, which increased the Russian army's ability to strike our northern regions – from Kyiv to Volyn.

The Russians would not have been able to carry out some of the strikes, particularly on energy facilities and railways in our regions, without such assistance from Belarus. More than 3,000 Belarusian enterprises are serving the Russian war effort and supplying equipment, machinery and components that are classified as critical. In particular, these include components for the production of missiles that terrorise our cities and villages," he explained.

Read more: Lukashenko said that Russia could strike Zelenskyy’s residence

The head of state also noted that infrastructure is currently being developed in Belarus to deploy medium-range missiles, known as "Oreshnik", which pose a threat not only to Ukraine but also to Europe.

"Alexander Lukashenko has not only provided Belarusian territory for the 'Oreshnik'. Last year, Belarusian companies supplied Russia with critical components and mechanical bases for these weapons. This continues in 2026.

Alexander Lukashenko has been trading Belarus' sovereignty for the continuation of his personal power for quite some time, helping the Russians circumvent international sanctions for this aggression, actively justifying the Russian war, and now increasing his own participation in escalating and prolonging the war. There will be special consequences for this," he concluded.

What do the sanctions entail?

The decree states that the sanctions provide for:

deprivation of Ukrainian state awards and other forms of recognition;

asset freezing – temporary deprivation of the right to use and dispose of assets belonging to a natural or legal person, as well as assets over which such a person may directly or indirectly (through other natural or legal persons) exercise actions equivalent in substance to the exercise of the right to dispose of them;

restriction of trade operations (complete cessation);

restriction, partial or complete cessation of transit of resources, flights and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (complete cessation);

prevention of capital withdrawal from Ukraine;

suspension of economic and financial obligations;

termination or suspension of licences and other permits, the receipt (availability) of which is a condition for carrying out a certain type of activity, in particular, termination or suspension of special permits for subsoil use;

prohibition of participation in privatisation, lease of state property by residents of a foreign state and persons who are directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or act in their interests;

prohibition of public and defence procurement of goods, works and services from legal entities that are residents of a foreign state of state ownership and legal entities whose share capital is owned by a foreign state, as well as public and defence procurement from other business entities selling goods, works and services originating from a foreign state to which sanctions are applied in accordance with this Law;

prohibition or restriction of entry of foreign non-military vessels and military ships into the territorial sea of Ukraine, its internal waters, ports and aircraft into the airspace of Ukraine or landing on the territory of Ukraine (total prohibition);

a complete or partial ban on transactions involving securities issued by persons subject to sanctions under this Law (complete ban);

prohibition on increasing the authorised capital of business entities and enterprises in which a foreign state resident, a foreign state, or a legal entity in which a non-resident or a foreign state is a participant owns 10 per cent or more of the authorised capital or has influence over the management of the legal entity or its activities;

termination of trade agreements, joint projects and industrial programmes in certain areas, in particular in the field of security and defence;

prohibition on the transfer of technology and intellectual property rights;

termination of cultural exchanges, scientific cooperation, educational and sporting contacts, and entertainment programmes with foreign states and foreign legal entities;

refusal to grant and cancellation of visas to residents of foreign states, application of other prohibitions on entry into the territory of Ukraine;

prohibition on the acquisition of land plots.

Watch more: Dictator Lukashenko tested Belarusian army’s readiness for war: "Not much to be happy about. So-so — they hit some targets, missed others". VIDEO

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that during the Russian-Belarusian exercises "West-2025", the use of the "Oreshnik" missile system and modern combat methods were practised.

Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natallia Eismant also stated that the Russian "Oreshnik" missile system would be deployed in Belarus by the end of 2025.

Read more: Trump invited Lukashenko to "Peace Council" on Gaza, - Belarusian Foreign Ministry