Lukashenko said that Russia could strike Zelenskyy’s residence

Self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, commenting on reports of an alleged drone attack on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's residence, said that Russia has the technical capabilities to strike the residence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by the Belarusian state agency Belta, according to Censor.NET.

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Lukashenko called the attack on Putin's residence "the wildest terrorism at the highest state level," noting that he was drawing such conclusions based on how information about the incident was being presented.

He also expressed assumptions about the possible involvement of the Ukrainian side, stating that he "suspects who is behind Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy" and added that if the Ukrainian president was involved, he "may not have been aware of the consequences."

Read more: US wants to use Lukashenko as example to show Putin what awaits him in event of peace agreement, - WSJ

According to Lukashenko, Russia had and still has all the technical capabilities to strike Zelenskyy's residence while he was there. He also said that after the first use of the "Oreshnik" missile, some Russian leaders allegedly proposed a second strike "on decision-making centres," but Vladimir Putin, according to him, rejected the idea.

In addition, Lukashenko said that since the start of the full-scale war, neither side had allegedly attempted to attack the heads of state. He stressed that a strike on Putin's residence, which, according to him, is often empty during visits by foreign guests, had no military significance and did not affect the situation on the front line.

Read more: Lukashenko says Belarus could allegedly receive "maximum of ten" Oreshniks from Russia

What is known about the drone "attack" on Putin's residence?

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