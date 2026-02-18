Slovakia halts diesel exports to Ukraine following Druzhba pipeline shutdown - Fico

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has ordered the cessation of diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine following the shutdown of the Druzhba oil pipeline due to Russian attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure.

This was reported on the Slovak government's website, Censor.NET informs.

Government decision

According to Fico, the government will release 250,000 tons of oil from the strategic reserve to secure the country's domestic market.

"Slovnaft is halting diesel exports to Ukraine and any other exports; everything it processes at home in Slovakia will now be designated for the Slovak market," the Prime Minister noted.

Read more: US to discuss Russian energy purchases with Hungary and Slovakia, - Rubio

He assured that there is currently no shortage of fuel or other petroleum products in Slovakia.

It should be recalled that Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that the country is also temporarily suspending diesel supplies to Ukraine until the Druzhba pipeline resumes operations.

Read more: Hungary and Slovakia ask Croatia to allow transit of Russian oil bypassing Ukraine

Background

The transportation of Russian crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline through Ukraine has been suspended since late January due to large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that due to transit issues via the Druzhba pipeline, the country would have to use strategic oil reserves and placed the responsibility on Ukraine.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico noted that Volodymyr Zelenskyy is "playing with Slovakia's support for Ukraine's EU accession" and threatened to halt electricity supplies despite the critical situation in the country's energy system.

Read more: Ukraine will never join NATO, says Slovak Defense Minister Kalinak