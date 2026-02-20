Ukraine canceled broadcast of Paralympics 2026 opening due to admission of Russians and Belarusians

Ukraine has canceled the broadcast of the 2026 Winter Paralympics opening ceremony after representatives of Russia and Belarus were allowed to participate under their national flags.

This was reported on the Suspilne Movlennia website, according to Censor.NET.

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"We consider it unacceptable to invite representatives of the aggressor state and its satellite to the Paralympic Games, which are waging a full-scale war in Europe, destroying Ukrainian cities, and killing Ukrainians, including hundreds of athletes," stated the official broadcaster of the Games in Ukraine.

At the same time, Suspilne will provide broadcasts of the performances of Ukrainian Paralympians, who are representing the country under extremely difficult conditions.

Read more: Zelenskyy on Russia and Belarus being allowed to participate in 2026 Paralympics: Shameful decision, Ukraine will respond

IPC Decision

Earlier, the International Paralympic Committee allowed six athletes from the RF to individual competitions and granted four quotas for Belarus — without neutral status and with the use of national symbols.

Background

The International Paralympic Committee permitted some athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete in the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games under their national flags.

The National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine announced that due to the participation of athletes from Russia and Belarus, the Ukrainian delegation will not participate in the opening ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The Estonian Paralympic Committee (EPC) and the country's Ministry of Culture also refused to participate in the official ceremonies of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

Read more: Ukraine’s national team took 7th place in medal standings of 2024 Paralympic Games, winning 82 awards