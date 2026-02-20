UK to provide Ukraine with over $17 billion in military aid

The United Kingdom has pledged to provide Ukraine with more than £13 billion (approximately $17.6 billion) in military assistance.

This was stated by UK Minister of State for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

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"We will stand with Ukraine as the United Kingdom, as the E5, as NATO members, for as long as it takes. And the United Kingdom has committed more than £13 billion in military support for Ukraine," Pollard said.

Drones and battlefield technologies

According to him, London will continue to share technologies and battlefield experience with Ukraine. In particular, the UK has already launched mass production of Octopus interceptors, which will allow Ukraine to more effectively shoot down drones targeting infrastructure.

Pollard also highlighted the launch of the LEAP initiative, which предусматривает the creation of joint autonomous drones as a cheaper alternative to expensive air defence systems. He said this demonstrates that the E5 format delivers concrete results, but Europe needs to do more.

Read more: Netherlands, UK, Norway and Sweden provide $500 mln to buy weapons for Ukraine under PURL

"Actions, not words"

The UK defence official stressed that the five leading defence nations of Europe are taking responsibility for their own security by developing affordable and effective weapons.

"At a time of growing threats, it is actions, not words, that will deter Putin," Pollard said, adding that the first project under LEAP is based on lessons from the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Ukraine and UK to launch joint monthly production of Octopus interceptor drones in February

Support for Ukraine

He also emphasised that London’s support for Ukraine remains unwavering ahead of the anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

"Putin thought he would win this war in three days. He was wrong. Now he is facing a stronger, more united and larger NATO, while Ukraine continues to fight with tremendous courage," Pollard stated.

Read more: UK will create ballistic missiles with range of over 500 km for Ukraine