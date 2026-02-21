Guess who benefits from this - Tusk on Hungary blocking €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his position on Hungary's decision to block European financial aid to Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tusk's post on social network X.
What does Tusk say?
"Prime Minister Orbán has blocked European aid to Ukraine, and Kaczyński (leader of the opposition Law and Justice party - Ed.) is trying to block the SAFE program, which means money for defense and the Polish defense industry. Guess who benefits from this," Tusk wrote.
What preceded it?
Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.
More about the loan
- On December 19, 2025, the European Council agreed to provide a €90 billion loan to Ukraine for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets, secured by EU budget reserves.
- To receive the financing, Ukraine must fulfill a series of conditions, including adherence to the rule of law and the fight against corruption.
- Furthermore, weapons can only be purchased from European Union countries. If Ukraine needs weapons from third countries, they must conclude an agreement with the EU within the SAFE framework or a security and defense partnership.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow for the provision of a €90 billion loan from the EU to Ukraine to cover financial and military needs for 2026–2027.
- The first payment is expected at the beginning of the second quarter of 2026.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password