Guess who benefits from this - Tusk on Hungary blocking €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine

Photo: REUTERS/Alexander Nemenov

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk expressed his position on Hungary's decision to block European financial aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Tusk's post on social network X.

What does Tusk say?

"Prime Minister Orbán has blocked European aid to Ukraine, and Kaczyński (leader of the opposition Law and Justice party - Ed.) is trying to block the SAFE program, which means money for defense and the Polish defense industry. Guess who benefits from this," Tusk wrote.

What preceded it?

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that Budapest would block the allocation of a €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline is resumed.

Read more: Ukraine offers EU new oil supply route after damage to Druzhba, - media

More about the loan