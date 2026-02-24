Seaside houses and million-dollar assets: Case of ex-Deputy Head of OP Smyrnov sent to court – SAPO

On February 24, 2026, a SAPO prosecutor, based on NABU pretrial investigation materials, submitted an indictment to the court regarding the former Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andrii Smyrnov, and the owner of a construction company.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SAPO press center.

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Illicit enrichment

As previously reported, the pretrial investigation established that between 2019 and 2021, the high-ranking official laundered illegally obtained funds by financing the construction of private houses with a total area of over 300 square meters, located in a recreational zone in the Odesa region.

It was found that he personally supervised the construction process, communicating with the owner of the construction company, determining which works to carry out, and providing nearly UAH 6.5 million to the owner for payment.

Despite the fact that the constructed house actually belonged to the official, ownership was initially registered to a company and later transferred to an individual after he was notified of suspicion.

Improper advantage

Furthermore, SAPO and NABU discovered that in 2022, the aforementioned construction company owner approached the top official with a request to influence the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine to cancel the results of a tender won by another company and ensure his own company's victory. In exchange, he offered to perform construction work on the official’s seaside house totaling $100,000.

The official agreed to the proposal and, utilizing his official position, fulfilled the obligations. The relevant state bodies subsequently adopted the required decisions.

Money laundering

It was also established that between 2020 and 2022, the official acquired assets worth UAH 17.1 million. These include Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen cars, Honda and BMW motorcycles, three parking spaces in Kyiv, an apartment in a prestigious residential complex in Lviv, and a land plot in Zakarpattia.

Most of the acquired property was registered to his brother, though the official retained full control over it. A Honda motorcycle was registered to a friend but later re-registered in the official's name.

It was revealed that neither official income nor savings were sufficient for these purchases. The difference between the value of the property and the person's funds amounts to UAH 15.7 million.

Since May 6, 2025, the defense has been reviewing the case materials. Due to delays by the individual in the review process, the detective petitioned the court to set a deadline.

The court agreed with the prosecution's arguments and set the deadline for February 23, 2026.

Read more: SAPO and NABU complete investigation into ex-deputy head of OP Smyrnov: materials have been disclosed to defense for review

Smyrnov's case