Suspect in Portnov murder arrested in Germany, - media reports

Spanish police have arrested a suspect in Germany in connection with the murder of Yanukovych's former deputy chief of staff, Andrii Portnov.

This was reported by the Spanish publication La Vanguardia, according to Censor.NET.

Details of the arrest

The suspect in the murder was reportedly arrested in the German city of Heinsberg.

A European arrest warrant and a European search warrant were issued to conduct a search of the arrested person's residence.

The investigation is ongoing to fully clarify the circumstances of the case, Spanish law enforcement officials added.

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The murder of Andrii Portnov