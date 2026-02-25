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Suspect in Portnov murder arrested in Germany, - media reports
Spanish police have arrested a suspect in Germany in connection with the murder of Yanukovych's former deputy chief of staff, Andrii Portnov.
This was reported by the Spanish publication La Vanguardia, according to Censor.NET.
Details of the arrest
The suspect in the murder was reportedly arrested in the German city of Heinsberg.
A European arrest warrant and a European search warrant were issued to conduct a search of the arrested person's residence.
The investigation is ongoing to fully clarify the circumstances of the case, Spanish law enforcement officials added.
The murder of Andrii Portnov
- On May 21, 2025, Andrii Portnov, former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcón.
- The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of Portnov, the former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration.
- A judge in Spain investigating the murder has ruled to keep the investigation materials confidential.
- The publication "UP" reported that the shadow curator of the courts and lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, Andrii Portnov, was in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for the work of law enforcement agencies.
- Portnov is known to be the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government.
- In 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.
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