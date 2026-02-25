Zelenskyy: There are already results from SSU cleansing, relevant arrests were made today

A cleansing process is ongoing within the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU): there are already results, and relevant arrests were made today.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in a video address, Censor.NET reports.

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Arrests made among SSU officials

"There were reports from the Security Service of Ukraine—I instructed Yevhenii Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad to work on cleansing the Service of those whose interests are not Ukraine at all. There are already results. Relevant arrests were made today, and it is very important that there be fair verdicts," the Head of State said.

He emphasized that "everyone in government positions must work for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine," noting that "it will not be otherwise."

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Background

As a reminder, on February 25, it was reported that a colonel serving as the Logistics Commander of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SSU Directorate in the Zhytomyr region was exposed for a bribe of $320,000.

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