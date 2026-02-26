Suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov is Ukrainian citizen and had two accomplices, - media

The suspect arrested in Germany for the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government, is a Ukrainian citizen. He had two accomplices.

This was reported by the publication "UP" with reference to sources in the special services, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

According to the publication, the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen from the Donetsk region.

Another accomplice, the brother of the detainee, is currently hiding in Russia.

According to sources, the brothers were armed with firearms during the attack on Portnov.

A third accomplice, who ensured the killers' escape, is also being sought.

Earlier it was reported that Spanish police detained a suspect in Germany in the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group in the Ukrainian government.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s crisis is linked to murder of Portnov, mastermind of Zelenskyy-Yermak vertical, - media

Murder of Andrii Portnov

Read more: Suspect in Portnov murder arrested in Germany, - media reports