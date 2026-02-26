Suspect in murder of Russian agent Portnov is Ukrainian citizen and had two accomplices, - media
The suspect arrested in Germany for the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government, is a Ukrainian citizen. He had two accomplices.
This was reported by the publication "UP" with reference to sources in the special services, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
According to the publication, the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen from the Donetsk region.
Another accomplice, the brother of the detainee, is currently hiding in Russia.
According to sources, the brothers were armed with firearms during the attack on Portnov.
A third accomplice, who ensured the killers' escape, is also being sought.
Earlier it was reported that Spanish police detained a suspect in Germany in the murder of Andrii Portnov, the head of a criminal-political group in the Ukrainian government.
Murder of Andrii Portnov
- On 21 May 2025, Andrii Portnov, former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration, was killed in the Spanish city of Posuelo de Alarcón.
- The Ukrainian Embassy in Spain is in constant contact with local law enforcement agencies regarding the murder of former deputy head of Yanukovych's administration Portnov.
- The judge in Spain investigating the murder has ruled to keep the investigation materials confidential.
- The publication "UP" reported that Andrii Portnov, a shadow curator of the courts and a lawyer close to the fugitive ex-president, was in Ukraine a few days before the murder in Madrid and met with top officials responsible for the work of law enforcement agencies.
- Portnov is known to be the head of a criminal-political group within the Ukrainian government.
- In 2021, the US imposed sanctions against Portnov.
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