Ukraine launches school truancy alert system

Ukraine is introducing a rapid alert system to tackle truancy in schools and kindergartens, allowing law enforcement officers and educators to respond immediately when children skip classes.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by Vasyl Bohdan, head of the Juvenile Prevention Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

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How the new system will work

Schools, kindergartens and the police will now exchange data through digital services. Previously, information about a child’s absence could get lost in paper reports for weeks, but now juvenile police officers will receive notifications almost immediately.

"The updated procedure will allow juvenile police officers to receive information more promptly and respond in a timely manner when a child drops out of the educational process. The focus is on children’s safety and support for families," Bohdan said.

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Control and algorithm of actions

The government has established clear algorithms for schools, kindergartens and the police. Data will be transmitted by automated systems, minimising delays due to human error.

Clear deadlines determine when a school must report a student's absence, and the police and educators will act as a single system to protect children's rights.

Vasyl Bohdan emphasised that the innovation will help create an early response system to risks and ensure children's right to education.

"This is another important step towards the formation of a unified system of early response to risks associated with violations of children's right to education," he said.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated 2 billion hryvnias for school buses in 2026.

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