Trump would like to lift sanctions on Russia if peace is achieved in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he could lift sanctions against Moscow if a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine can be reached.

He made the statement to reporters outside the White House, Censor.NET informs.

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What did the U.S. president say?

According to him, the United States wants to lift sanctions against Russia as part of a settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"I would very much like to ensure sanctions relief," the American leader said, commenting on the expansion of trade and economic relations between Russia and the United States.

Trump added that he expects to achieve an end to the Russian-Ukrainian war "as quickly as possible."

Read more: Trump told Zelenskyy he wants to end war in month, - Axios

As a reminder, on February 19, U.S. President Donald Trump extended for another year the sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

Peace talks

Earlier, Bloomberg, citing its own sources, reported that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to conclude a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia by July 4 — U.S. Independence Day. There has been no official confirmation of this.

CNN reported that Trump wants to stage a major ceremony for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia.

During a phone call, U.S. President Donald Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he would like the war to end within a month, Axios wrote.

Read more: European Parliament calls for tough measures against Russia’s "shadow fleet"