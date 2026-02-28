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News Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers withdraw from positions
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Two infantrymen from 60th Mechanised Brigade returned from their positions after 143 and 99 days of continuous combat. PHOTOS

Soldiers from the 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade returned from positions where they had been defending for 143 and 99 days.

This was reported by the brigade, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The brigade reported that two soldiers from the 60th Mechanised Brigade's motorised infantry battalion spent 143 and 99 days at their positions without rotation.

"143 and 99 days of continuous combat. That is how long the soldiers spent at their positions, holding their defence under constant enemy fire,"the 60th Mechanised Brigade reported.

The brigade showed photographs taken when the soldiers returned from their positions.

See more: Ukraine mobilizes up to 35,000 people month. Troops are tired, rotations are needed, Zelenskyy says

Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade
Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade
Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade
Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade
Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Ingulets Brigade
Infantrymen of the 60th Brigade continuously held their positions for 143 and 99 days.
Photo: Facebook / 60th Separate Mechanised Inhulets Brigade

What preceded this?

  • Earlier, the 93rd Separate Mechanised Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" reported on two of its infantrymen who returned from their positions near the city of Kostiantynivka, where they had been defending for 130 days.
  • In addition, two National Guard soldiers from Varash held their positions near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region for over 160 days.

Also read: Two fighters from the "Steel Border" returned after almost five months at their positions near Kursk. VIDEO

Author: 

servicemen (1454) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3611) war in Ukraine (4958) 60 SMB (59)
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