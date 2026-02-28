Time and place of next meeting between Ukraine, US and Russia will be determined depending on security situation, - Zelenskyy

The time and place of the next meeting between the teams of Ukraine, the United States of America, and Russia will be determined depending on security circumstances and realistic diplomatic opportunities.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

Russia must end its aggression

"Depending on the security situation and real diplomatic opportunities, the time and place of the next meeting between our team and the team of the United States of America – a meeting with the Russians – will be determined. Russia must end its aggression against us – against Ukraine, against all of Europe. And security must be guaranteed," the president said.

Updated directives

According to Zelenskyy, he has set out updated guidelines for the negotiating team and Ukraine's diplomatic team in general.

"We need peace – real peace and real opportunities for people to live freely and safely," he added.

What preceded it?