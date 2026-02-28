Time and place of next meeting between Ukraine, US and Russia will be determined depending on security situation, - Zelenskyy
The time and place of the next meeting between the teams of Ukraine, the United States of America, and Russia will be determined depending on security circumstances and realistic diplomatic opportunities.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Russia must end its aggression
"Depending on the security situation and real diplomatic opportunities, the time and place of the next meeting between our team and the team of the United States of America – a meeting with the Russians – will be determined. Russia must end its aggression against us – against Ukraine, against all of Europe. And security must be guaranteed," the president said.
Updated directives
According to Zelenskyy, he has set out updated guidelines for the negotiating team and Ukraine's diplomatic team in general.
"We need peace – real peace and real opportunities for people to live freely and safely," he added.
What preceded it?
- On Saturday, January 24, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On February 4 and 5, the following trilateral meetings were held in Abu Dhabi as part of the peace talks.
- February 17 marked the end of the first day of trilateral talks in Geneva.
- Special Representative Witkoff reported significant progress.
- On February 18, the second day of negotiations took place in Geneva.
- Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky held a separate meeting after the main round of trilateral talks in Geneva on February 18.
- The White House stated that significant progress was made by both sides in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict during the trilateral talks in Geneva on February 17-18.
- On February 26, another round of negotiations between Ukraine and the US took place in Geneva, Switzerland. The delegations worked through a document on Ukraine's recovery.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password