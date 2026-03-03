I’m not sure that I will run for office. I’ll see what Ukrainians want, - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is not sure whether he will run for president of Ukraine again.

According to Censor.NET, he said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

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Details

"The real question is: when will we be able to hold elections? They will definitely take place after the war ends, not during a temporary ceasefire," said the head of state.

"I'm not at all sure that I will run for office. I'll see what Ukrainians want," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: I have not yet decided whether to run for second term, - Zelenskyy

What preceded this?

It should be noted that Zelenskyy has repeatedly emphasised that he is "not clinging to his seat."

Earlier, Trump said that Ukraine should hold elections. Perhaps Zelenskyy would win.

In turn, Zelenskyy responded that he was ready for this.

Read more: Zelenskyy: "Sometimes I think about participating in next presidential election"