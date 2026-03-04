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News Corruption in defence
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Zelenskyy dismisses head of SSU Directorate in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko, who was served with notice of suspicion of bribery

Zelenskyy dismisses SBU chief in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Kompanychenko from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Directorate in Zhytomyr region.

This is stated in decree No. 219/2026 published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

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Kompanychenko dismissed from office

"To dismiss Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Kompanychenko from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Zhytomyr region," the document states.

Read more: Family of AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets, detained on bribery charges, acquired $1 million in assets, Bihus.Info reports. VIDEO

Exposure of Air Force and SSU officials in the corruption case

Read more: AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets remanded in custody for two months: bail set at UAH 7 million

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9146) corruption (919) Security Service of Ukraine (3768) Zhytomyr region (199)
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