Zelenskyy dismisses head of SSU Directorate in Zhytomyr region Kompanychenko, who was served with notice of suspicion of bribery

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Volodymyr Kompanychenko from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) Directorate in Zhytomyr region.

This is stated in decree No. 219/2026 published on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

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Kompanychenko dismissed from office

"To dismiss Volodymyr Volodymyrovych Kompanychenko from the post of head of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Zhytomyr region," the document states.

Read more: Family of AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets, detained on bribery charges, acquired $1 million in assets, Bihus.Info reports. VIDEO

Exposure of Air Force and SSU officials in the corruption case

It should be recalled that on February 25, it was reported that the logistics commander of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a colonel, and the head of the SSU Directorate in the Zhytomyr region were exposed while receiving a $320,000 bribe.

Later, the Air Force logistics commander and the head of the SSU Directorate in the Zhytomyr region were served with notices of suspicion for bribery.

The Air Force launched an internal investigation.

On February 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a preventive measure on the head of the SSU Directorate in Zhytomyr region, Volodymyr Kompanychenko, in a case concerning the embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the construction of protective structures for aviation.

Read more: AFU Air Force logistics commander Ukrainets remanded in custody for two months: bail set at UAH 7 million