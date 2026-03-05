Italy will provide air defense to Gulf countries to protect against drones, - Meloni
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Rome plans to transfer air defense systems to Persian Gulf countries that are under attack from Iranian drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Reuters agency.
"Like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, Italy intends to send aid to the Persian Gulf countries, particularly in the field of defense, and specifically air defense," Meloni said.
She explained that this protection is needed primarily by Italian military personnel stationed at American bases in the Middle East.
"This is not only because they are friendly countries, but above all because tens of thousands of Italians live in the region, and there are about 2,000 Italian soldiers deployed there — people we want and must protect," she added.
Strikes on Iran
- As a reminder, on the morning of February 28, Israel launched an operation to bomb the Iranian capital Tehran. This is a joint operation with the US armed forces.
- Israel called the operation against Iran "Roaring Lion," while the US called it "Epic Fury."
- US President Donald Trump said that the goal of the operation against Iran is to "destroy Iran's missile industry and navy" and "ensure that Iran cannot destabilize the world."
- Trump accused Iran of "financing and training" militants in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Hamas in Palestine.
- The Israeli Defense Forces reported that it had deployed more than 200 fighter jets to strike 500 targets in Iran.
- On the evening of February 28, a senior Israeli official told Reuters that Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed this morning in an Israeli airstrike on Iran. His body has already been found.
- Subsequently, US President Donald Trump confirmed the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.
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