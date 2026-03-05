Italy will provide air defense to Gulf countries to protect against drones, - Meloni

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Rome plans to transfer air defense systems to Persian Gulf countries that are under attack from Iranian drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Reuters agency.

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"Like the United Kingdom, France, and Germany, Italy intends to send aid to the Persian Gulf countries, particularly in the field of defense, and specifically air defense," Meloni said.

She explained that this protection is needed primarily by Italian military personnel stationed at American bases in the Middle East.

"This is not only because they are friendly countries, but above all because tens of thousands of Italians live in the region, and there are about 2,000 Italian soldiers deployed there — people we want and must protect," she added.

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