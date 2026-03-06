Detained Oschadbank cash collection vehicles hidden in Hungary’s Anti-Terrorist Center, - media
Oschadbank cash collection vehicles detained in Hungary are currently located on the premises of the Anti-Terrorist Center.
This was reported by European Pravda, citing a source, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
The Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Center is a law enforcement agency under the control of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the publication writes.
According to media reports, the center has previously been involved in anti-Ukrainian government actions, such as the detention and expulsion of a former Ukrainian diplomat.
The whereabouts of seven Oschadbank employees who were accompanying the cash collection vehicles remain unknown.
What preceded this?
- Recall that the Hungarian prime minister is blocking a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of deliberately blocking oil transit from Russia through the "Druzhba" pipeline, which was damaged as a result of Russian attacks.
- The day before, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, hinting at Orbán, said that if the EU's €90 billion loan to Ukraine continues to be blocked, "the address of this person" will be provided to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- The Hungarian government regarded the Ukrainian president's statement as an "open threat."
- Orbán said that Hungary would use "force" to break the "blockade" of the "Druzhba" oil pipeline.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password