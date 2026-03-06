Detained Oschadbank cash collection vehicles hidden in Hungary’s Anti-Terrorist Center, - media

Oschadbank cash collection vehicles detained in Hungary are currently located on the premises of the Anti-Terrorist Center.

This was reported by European Pravda, citing a source, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The Hungarian Counter-Terrorism Center is a law enforcement agency under the control of the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs, the publication writes.

According to media reports, the center has previously been involved in anti-Ukrainian government actions, such as the detention and expulsion of a former Ukrainian diplomat.

The whereabouts of seven Oschadbank employees who were accompanying the cash collection vehicles remain unknown.

Read more: We demand that Hungary immediately release "Oschadbank" collectors, - National Bank of Ukraine

What preceded this?

Read more: Hungary detained Oschadbank cash collection vehicles carrying $40 million, €35 million, and gold: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry responds