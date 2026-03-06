ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10653 visitors online
News Moment of silence
6 024 42

Zelenskyy signed law on nationwide minute of silence

Zelenskyy signed a law on a minute of silence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law establishing a nationwide minute of silence at the state level.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the parliament's website.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The bill provides for the establishment of a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots who died as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine. It is held daily at 9:00 a.m.

Also, every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence and a "Light a Candle" campaign will be held.

Read more: Zelenskyy: I am not conducting any dialogue regarding election bill

What preceded it?

Read more: Orbán: Zelenskyy is threatening not me but Hungary, I will not allow blackmail

Author: 

bill (318) Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9165) memory (150)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 