6 024 42
Zelenskyy signed law on nationwide minute of silence
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law establishing a nationwide minute of silence at the state level.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the parliament's website.
Details
The bill provides for the establishment of a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots who died as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine. It is held daily at 9:00 a.m.
Also, every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence and a "Light a Candle" campaign will be held.
What preceded it?
- Since February 2025, a nationwide minute of silence has been observed every day at 9:00 a.m. in the Kyiv metro.
- Since September 2025, traffic has been stopped every day at 9:00 a.m. on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv during the nationwide minute of silence, but the restriction does not apply during air raid alerts.
- Also, in Bucha, Kyiv region, traffic is blocked daily at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Polova and Enerhetykiv streets during the nationwide minute of silence.
- The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant bill on February 11, 2026.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password