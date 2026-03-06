Zelenskyy signed law on nationwide minute of silence

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law establishing a nationwide minute of silence at the state level.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the parliament's website.

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Details

The bill provides for the establishment of a nationwide minute of silence for compatriots who died as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression against Ukraine. It is held daily at 9:00 a.m.

Also, every year on the fourth Saturday of November at 4:00 p.m., a nationwide minute of silence and a "Light a Candle" campaign will be held.

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What preceded it?

Since February 2025, a nationwide minute of silence has been observed every day at 9:00 a.m. in the Kyiv metro.

Since September 2025, traffic has been stopped every day at 9:00 a.m. on Khreshchatyk Street in Kyiv during the nationwide minute of silence, but the restriction does not apply during air raid alerts.

Also, in Bucha, Kyiv region, traffic is blocked daily at 9:00 a.m. at the intersection of Polova and Enerhetykiv streets during the nationwide minute of silence.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant bill on February 11, 2026.

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